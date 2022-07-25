Summary of meeting with ‘blue card’ holders

On 6 July, the Committee attended a private informal meeting with 15 ‘blue’ Gibraltar Civil Registration card holders. Blue Civil Registration cards are issued by HM Government of Gibraltar to British nationals resident in the Overseas Territory who have not yet qualified for full residence. Prior to visiting Gibraltar, the Committee had been contacted by blue card holders who described experiencing problems crossing the border from Gibraltar into Spain.At the meeting on 6 July, the Committee asked those in attendance three main questions, with the aim of better understanding the issues blue Civil Registration card holders have raised. These questions are set out below with summaries of the responses received.The Committee is grateful to those who took the time to meet Members and engage with its work.

