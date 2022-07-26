Focus on Robert and Ana Maria Gomez

Robert and Ana Maria’s journey began at the Shrine of Our Lady of Europe on 17 April, the day after wedding anniversary. That same day, they walked all the way to Los Barrios across the border. They explained that they only required help to cross one bridge as it was part of the motorway and they could not cross on foot: instead, Robert’s nephew William drove them across.“The first day to Los Barrios was something like twenty-seven kilometres,” Robert said.They then travelled through the Corredor Verde Dos Bahias, and from there to Medina Sidonia, Benalup and Puerto Real.

