Michelle Manning

53 years old

Dog Boarding Kennels

Engaged for 2 years

Mother of 3 Children & Grandmother to 2 Granddaughters

Her hobbies are Skydiving / rehoming unwanted abandoned dogs, Charity work & beauty makeovers.

Leanne Beresford

50 years old (In August 2022)

Head of Personal Pensions

Married for 11 years

Mother to 1 son.

Her hobbies involve Running and Rugby Union supporter.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

26-07-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR