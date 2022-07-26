Three Triathletes to represent Gibraltar in Commonwealth Games

Three triathletes are representing Gibraltar in the Commonwealth Games; Robert Matto, alongside Andrew Gordon and Kelvin Gomez, who are both based in the UK, and all will be competing in the Men's Individual (Sprint Distance) Final on Friday, July 29th from 11am to 4pm.

Speaking to Robert, he expressed how honoured and thrilled he was to have been selected.The event, the Sprint distance Triathlon, consists of a 750m swim, 20km bike ride and 5km run. For this, Robert trains approximately between 15 to 20 hours a week.Andrew Gordon is the second triathlete competing in Birmingham this week. Even though he is currently based in the UK, Andrew has continued competing in the Andalucian circuit, and in May finished second overall in the Seville Triathlon.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

26-07-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR