Gibraltar must be alert to potential treaty manoeuvres

In the past, whenever Gibraltar and Spain are close to an agreement on anything, everyone can bet on the same usual suspects trying to put a spanner in the works. There are probably many out there with a vested interest in maintaining the present state of affairs and ensuring that there is no treaty.
THORNY
The recent reports that there is progress in the treaty negotiations and that these will continue after the summer is not a surprise. This could mean that while many areas are closed or virtually closed as negotiations have moved forward over eight rounds, some issues still remain open for one final push at the end.
MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION
26-07-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR