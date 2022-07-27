In Perspective Musicians’ Association of Gibraltar

by RYAN ASQUEZ Founded in 2019, the Musicians’ Association of Gibraltar (MAG) has been working hard to represent musicians locally. We spoke to Steven Belilo, Chairman of MAG, to learn more about the Association.

“MAG was formed in 2019. We all started talking about it in early September; we had an issue with the tax, they wanted to start taxing musicians,” Steven explained.“So we started getting together and we thought no-one really represented musicians when things like this happened.”“So we all attended a meeting with the Chief Minister, [he] heard us and everything was left as it was, so we were happy with that.”

