Best of both worlds for Gibraltar as border controls harden

The standard ESTA costs $21 and is valid for multiple trips over two years. This allows the pertinent authorities to double check the category of people who do not need a visa to enter the country and it provides that much additional security and peace of mind. In general terms a visa or an ESTA is required by UK passport holders to enter or transit the USA from Gibraltar.There are many countries which are now also moving in the same direction which will require that much additional scrutiny of people crossing their borders. People in Gibraltar will recall that one of the major slogans of those who supported Brexit, the UK’s departure from the EU, was precisely “Take back control of our borders”. This was taken to mean both curbing immigration numbers and tougher immigration controls on persons entering the country.

27-07-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR