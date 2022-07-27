Fire at tunnel behind old incinerator site

The Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service (GFRS) was called to a fire affecting tunnels behind the old incinerator site yesterday. The GFRS posted the following on Twitter at 12:14pm: ‘Crews dealing with a fire call within a tunnel behind the old incinerator. 3 fire appliance 2 and 12 Firefighters committed.

Trying to ascertain exact location of the seat of the fire.’They later added: ‘Fire crews continue to investigate and monitor the tunnel structure as a result of clear signs of collapse. This is hampering operations and officers on scene doing their utmost to implement a safe and effective action plan’.

