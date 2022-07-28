Gibraltar is model to follow says Spanish prosecutor

The Fiscal Delegada, or prosecutor, for Cadiz, according to press reports, has called for measures to tackle the supply of petrol in large plastic containers from small boats to fast launches which wait out at sea. The claim is that hundreds of such containers are filled up on land and then distributed in this way. The prosecutor has made the point that the activity is regarded as an administrative offence in Spain. This means that it is subject only to a fine.It will be recalled that Gibraltar issued the Petroleum (Amendment) Rules in March of last year. This prohibited the conveying, storage or keeping of more than 20 litres of petrol in a motor car without a permit, under a series of restrictions and conditions which could be attached to it. The law also made clear that no “person may keep or store petrol of a total amount of more than 20 litres but no more than 100 litres on any premises unless the premises are licensed”. The penalties range from large fines to prison sentences of between six months and five years. This followed a visible increase in the number of persons filling up large plastic containers with fuel at the time.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

28-07-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR