GFRS makes good progress in fighting tunnel fire

The Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service have this afternoon continued to combat a fire in Power’s Drive Tunnel, located on the East Side of the Rock. GFRS crews have, throughout the day, tackled the fire in extremely hot and difficult conditions, with almost no visibility.

Good progress has been made and the fire has now been extinguished in Vault 3 of the tunnel. Firefighters are now actively working to gain direct access to the next section, Vault 4, in which it is believed that the remaining fire is contained.Smoke release has improved significantly through the afternoon. This is a positive sign that the GFRS’ offensive is working and there is no current indication of any further spread of fire past Vault 4.

28-07-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR