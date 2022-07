A Royal Gibraltar Police officer has been promoted to the rank of Sergeant yesterday.

Detective Constable Kyle Golledge, who was in the Criminal Investigation Department, will now move to a new role as a Sergeant in a uniformed Response Team.The Commissioner of Police Richard Ullger announced the news yesterday, after 15 police officers applied for the position last Monday.

