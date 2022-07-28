DCM presents award to Poppy Grace Down on Commonwealth Poem

 Thursday, July 28, 2022 - 08:54
DCM presents award to Poppy Grace Down on Commonwealth Poem

Last week,

St Joseph’s Upper Primary School student Poppy Grace Down received an award from the Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia in respect of a poem she had written about the Commonwealth.

28-07-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR