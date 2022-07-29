Water restrictions after tunnel collapse

The fire that has been burning inside Powers Drive Tunnel has resulted in significant rockfall inside the tunnel which has come to light this afternoon. This has resulted in damage to AquaGib and GibElec infrastructure. This possibility had been considered a risk and as such planning has been in place over the last two days in order to safeguard water supply as much as possible.

The AquaGib reverse osmosis plant has not been operational since Tuesday due to the loss of power.Works are in place to restore normal operations to the plant as soon as power is restored which is expected later tonight. AquaGib are working with the GFRS who are providing safe access to investigate and assess any potential damage to its pipework. The full extent of any damage will not be known until power is restored and water can be pumped through.

29-07-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR