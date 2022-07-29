2022: Gibraltar in flames

PROFESSIONAL The Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service (GFRS) deserve full credit for the professional manner in which they handle such incidents and for the way in which they keep the public informed. Their communication directly on social media or indirectly through the media provides an invaluable service to the community. This has been a busy year so far.

It is true that Gibraltar has seen a spate of fires recently which have led some people to suspect foul play. The pertinent authorities have gone out of their way to rule out any connection between the different incidents and it remains to be seen whether any evidence is yet uncovered to suggest the contrary. This phenomenon is not unique to Gibraltar. There were some twelve fires raging all over Andalusia yesterday including one in Mijas, with another spreading nearby in the San Roque area.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

29-07-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR