Miss Gibraltar 2022 Contestant Number Draw

His Worship the Mayor, Mr Christian Santos GMD hosted the event and welcomed Kelvin Hewitt, Director of No 1 Models Gibraltar, the twelve contestants and some of their family and friends to the Mayor’s Parlour.His Worship addressed the contestants, giving words of encouragement and support on their journey towards and beyond the pageant.

29-07-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR