Media Briefing regarding fire and water pipe damage

by MEGAN STRINGER On Friday afternoon, a media briefing was held from the Strategic Coordination Centre at No.6 Convent Place for press to receive an update on the developing situation regarding the damage to the pipe supplying water to the Reverse Osmosis Plant as well as the latest situation regarding the fire at Power's Drive Tunnel.

Deputy Chief Minister, Dr Joseph Garcia; Minister for Civil Contingencies, Samantha Sacramento; Chief Fire Officer, Colin Ramirez and Civil Contingencies Coordinator, Ivor Lopez were all present in the briefing.The CFO began by giving an update on the fire situation, stating they were continuing to scale down operations. The GFRS were taking a defensive approach, and Mr Ramirez noted “we are now also supporting the wider effort to return the infrastructure to normality and supporting other agencies with emergency crews, in case there is any accidents within the overall complex.”

1-08-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR