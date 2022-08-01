Water largely restored in all out effort

This saw teams of workers from AquaGib, the Technical Services Department, GibElec and private sector entities pull together in order to restore water supply to the population. The diverted pipe from the reservoir at Beefsteak Magazine to the Reverse Osmosis plant at Governor’s Cottage was ready on Saturday evening and pumping water into the system soon afterwards.It was a huge team effort. The role of the GFRS was essential in that the first priority was to extinguish the fire. This was done in a highly professional manner where our firefighters have once again done us all proud. The next step was to restore water. Before it was confirmed that the pipe through the tunnel at Power’s Drive had indeed been damaged by rockfalls caused by the fire, the temporary contingency of a new external pipe to replace it was already set in motion. The press were allowed to see this huge effort underway with the Europa Advance Road area swarming with personnel and equipment. Huge cranes were brought in to lift different sections of the new pipe into place.

1-08-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR