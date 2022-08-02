New contestants sign up for Mrs Gibraltar Classic 2022

 Tuesday, August 2, 2022 - 08:52
New contestants sign up for Mrs Gibraltar Classic 2022

Sharon Marina Davies 
50 years old 
Sagittarius  
Lunch supervisor & Bar maid  
Married for 18 years 
Mother to 3 children 
Her hobbies involve swimming, tennis, reading & shopping. 

Rossanna McGillivray  
62 years old  
Scorpio 
Retired 
Married for 35 years 
Mother to 1 son 
Her hobbies involve dancing, swimming and reading. 

Susan Poggio
55 years old
Virgo
Financial Advisor
Widow
Mother to 2 children
Her hobbies involve going out with friends, socialize with other persons, make new friends and above all loves to live every moment to the fullest.

