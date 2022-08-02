Government purchase of AquaGib must improve future resilience

A fire and subsequent damage to a water pipe in a tunnel caused by falling rocks, and now subject to a police investigation, has plunged Gibraltar into chaos. It is obvious that the Government and AquaGib both acted quickly to mitigate the situation and restore supply but where do we go from here?

ONLY 33%

AquaGib is not a Government-owned company. Unlike GJBS or the Gibraltar Bus Company which are fully owned by the taxpayer, AquaGib is only 33% owned by the Government which puts the taxpayer in a minority of the shareholding. This means that in certain areas, and subject to the contract to supply water to consumers, the company has retained a considerable degree of operational independence which other companies in this nebulous public-private space do not enjoy.