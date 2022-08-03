Fire investigation undermined by absurd speculation

The notion that AquaGib should have been prepared for a fire in a tunnel that would cause a rockfall which would damage a pipe is plainly absurd.

This is tantamount to arguing that Gibraltar should have a plan in case we get hit by an asteroid or attacked by giant undersea creatures. There are some freak events which, by their very nature, are unforeseen and unpredictable. There is no way that we can be ready for all of them.

EXPERTS

There is a tendency, particularly in the world of social media, for self-appointed experts to preach to the community as if they knew what they were talking about. There is an equally irritating tendency to look for scapegoats to blame no matter the extreme nature of the event in question.

