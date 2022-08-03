Carmen Gomez Diary

My first paragraph in last week`s diary carried the title, "I worry about our Rock." Curious isn’t it, that one week later a very dangerous fire takes place; not on the Rock`s foliage, but in one of her many tunnels inside the Rock.

I also recall having written in the past, about a sentiment of grave anxiety we share locally, to do with our security. This is not a gripe, this is a deep concern; made more evident by the recent fire. The thing is that we appear to have become very laid back about some issues. Issues like the fact that the government had to send out very harsh warnings; and rightly so; for those who were nonchalantly storing cans of petrol inside some caves or tunnels.

