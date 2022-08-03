Showering facilities – UPDATE

As the issues to Gibraltar’s water supply improve, the Eastern Beach showering facilities will be closed tomorrow due to the low demand by members of the public without water supply at home.

The Tercentenary Sports Hall at the Bayside Sports Complex will remain open between 7:30am – 11pm.In addition, accessible showering facilities for elderly people and people with disabilities will open tomorrow as follows:Changing Places toilets:Further updates will be issued if there are any changes.

