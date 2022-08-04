Commonwealth Games is a must for Gibraltar

The Commonwealth Games continue each day with thrilling competition across many different sports. It is now a week since cyclist Derek Barbara and weightlifter Holly O’Shea carried the Gibraltar flag proudly into the arena in Birmingham. The value of our presence there should never be underestimated.

SEVENTY

Competitors from more than seventy countries and territories have participated over the last few days across a wide range of sports. Even more will continue to do so until the Games come to an end on Monday. Gibraltar fielded twenty three participants in seven disciplines, being athletics, cycling, gymnastics, squash, swimming, triathlon and weightlifting.

