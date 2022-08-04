New Deputy Governor of Gibraltar - Marc Holland

His Excellency the Governor, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel, has been delighted to welcome Mr Marc Holland to Gibraltar, assuming the role of Deputy Governor on 1 August. Marc replaces Mr Nick Pyle, who relinquished his appointment in June.
Mr Holland is a senior diplomat, most recently the United Kingdom’s Deputy Ambassador to Denmark, but with a wealth of previous experience gained from appointments in Brussels, Berlin & London, including on a project supporting Gibraltar.
04-08-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR