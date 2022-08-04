Toward a counter-revolution in local education

Revolutions are rarely benevolent episodes that improve the lot of mankind, and there are enough examples in human history to demonstrate that the opposite has been the case, that these upheavals usually have disastrous consequences.

Therefore to hear a Government Minister state that mainstream education in Gibraltar is about to go through "a revolution," provokes a sense of unease if not outright concern.

Indeed this revolution not just in Gibraltar but throughout the western world is sweeping away traditional educational models based on the two vital elements of learning: studying hard and memory.



