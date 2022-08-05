New contestants sign up for Mrs Gibraltar Classic 2022

Mother to 2 childrenHer hobbies involve crochet, which is something that she loves, embroidery, studying herbs / ayurveda, gardening and enjoys singing and dancing.

Isabella Theresa Edge

71

Leo

Retired Stewardess

Married for 49 years

Mother of 2 children & Grandmother of 4 grandchildren

Her hobbies involve travelling the world as much as she can, especially on cruises. She loves reading books & most of all family quality time.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

05-08-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR