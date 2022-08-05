Governor’s Cottage Reverse Osmosis Plant back to full production

AquaGib have confirmed that the Reverse Osmosis Plant at Governor’s Cottage is now producing water at 100% capacity following the successful activation of the remaining fourth plant last night and work continues to replenish our stocks at the earliest opportunity. This is welcome news.However, AquaGib’s advice remains that there is a need for members of the public to be conservative with their water consumption, and restrictions on supply will continue in place over the weekend and be reviewed again on Monday. AquaGib will continue to support consumers and deploy bowsers across Gibraltar over the weekend in the areas where there is most need for them.The technical experts at AquaGib have advised that there will continue to be fluctuations to pressure for some time until stock levels increase to the minimum required levels. For this reason night restrictions will continue, with a slight change of times for Friday and Saturday night from 12:30am to 8am. This is to alleviate the catering industry and their operations over the weekend.

