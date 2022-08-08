Andalucia backs Madrid in setting sovereignty aside

The President of Andalucia Juanma Moreno has, according to reports in the Spanish press, supported the policy of the central government in Madrid of setting sovereignty to one side during the Brexit negotiations about Gibraltar.

This is in line with the more moderate tone that he has set in this matter as well as in a number of other policy areas.



The position of the Junta de Andalucia is set out in a document entitled "Fundamental demands of Andualcia for the Government of Spain." It was formally handed over by Mr Moreno to Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez when they met in Madrid last week.

