Rise in global energy prices

A government spokesperson said: "We have already said explicitly that we will only be raising the price of water and electricity by 8% for the whole year."

"That means that we will continue to subsidise the cost of fuel for the generation of electricity and water, which uses electricity in the reverse osmosis process, by over 40% for every individual and every business in Gibraltar."

After the Russia and Ukraine war broke out in February, the government earlier this year calmed fears over just how far energy would be affected by the conflict.

09-08-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR