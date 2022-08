Charlize Buhagiar is the new "Miss Teen Gibraltar Winner". She was crowned by Shania Rawlinson at a sold out show at the Alameda

Choreography by Kelvin Hewitt (Nº1 Models Gibraltar) a very complicated decision for the judges to choose amongst the 12 beautiful contestants for the title. At the end votes were added and this determent the representative for Gibraltar at the Miss Teen Universe Pageant.

09-08-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR