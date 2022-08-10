PANORAMA EXCLUSIVE interview with Jensen Callejon - National Day Concert tribute to Philip Valverde

by RYAN ASQUEZ This year will see the return of the traditional National Day Rock Concert. This year’s concert, however, will have a particularly special meaning to it: it will be held as a tribute to the late Philip Valverde, a well-known and much-loved local musician who sadly passed away in 2020. To learn more about the tribute concert, we spoke with concert organiser Jensen Callejon.

"Due to the Covid restrictions, as we have not been able to do [the concert] live for the last couple of years, we’ve been waiting to do the tribute for Philip, and we just wanted to do it live to bring back what he used to do so well, and this is the perfect opportunity," Jensen explained.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

10-08-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR