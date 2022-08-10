Western beach pollution is an inherited problem

It would be right and proper that when a newspaper, a freebie supposedly local, writes about the state of our beaches, that they don`t just say it marks a big improvement from 2018 as far as Western beach is concerned, but that they clarify that the poor quality, largely due to levels of sewage contamination, is a problem we have inherited from Spain.
It goes back many years and is due to the Spanish authorities diverting a storm drain from what is now a marina in La Linea into the western beach basin! Nothing has ever been done re this pollution problem, despite the many complaints which have even been addressed at the EU in the past.
MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION
10-08-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR