Gibraltar’s dependence on cross-frontier workers has shot up in the last decade, and the GSLP now wants to reduce the number of daily commuters.

The Rock counted on 7,000 foreign workers in 2011, but an overreliance on low-paid labour from across the border in recent years has seen them more than double. Today, around half of employees enter from Spain, and there is increasing fear the nation will be left without workers if Gibrexit negotiations turn sour. But the Rock has a contingency plan hatched by Minister for Economic Development Sir Joe Bossano that aims to streamline its workforce into highly-taxable technocrats.

11-08-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR