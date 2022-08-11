Julian ‘Jules’ Allen of Invictus Games and Help for Heroes on the Rock

PANORAMA spoke to British Army veteran Julian ‘Jules’ Allen, who is involved with both the Invictus Games and Help for Heroes, he was in Gibraltar yesterday.

INVICTUS GAMES & PROMOTING ADAPTIVE SPORTS

"What we’re trying to achieve here is promote adaptive sports for disabled people, that’s veterans as well as civilians, bringing them together in the community to form wheelchair rugby and other adaptive sports like wheelchair basketball," he explained.

