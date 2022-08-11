Well done to Gibraltar Commonwealth Althletes

by PANORAMA reporter
Competing in Birmingham, a total of 23 Gibraltarian athletes representing Gibraltar at the Commonwealth Games landed back on the Rock on Tuesday morning.
NATIONAL RECORDS
Team Gibraltar managed to achieve eight national records, namely in swimming and weightlifting.
The swimmers got off to a strong start with Aidan Carroll breaking the National Record in the 50m butterfly (25:84), whilst Asia Kent broke the Record in the Women’s 50m breaststroke (34:47).
Asia achieved a further two National Records, breaking the 200m breaststroke record (2:43:98) and 150m breaststroke (1:15:80). John Paul Balloqui received the National Record for the men’s 200m butterfly (2:10:15) and Aidan achieved the record in the swimming 100m butterfly (57:17). All four male swimmers achieved the National Record in the 4x200m freestyle (8:08:83).
MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION
11-08-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR