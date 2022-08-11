Well done to Gibraltar Commonwealth Althletes

Team Gibraltar managed to achieve eight national records, namely in swimming and weightlifting.The swimmers got off to a strong start with Aidan Carroll breaking the National Record in the 50m butterfly (25:84), whilst Asia Kent broke the Record in the Women’s 50m breaststroke (34:47).Asia achieved a further two National Records, breaking the 200m breaststroke record (2:43:98) and 150m breaststroke (1:15:80). John Paul Balloqui received the National Record for the men’s 200m butterfly (2:10:15) and Aidan achieved the record in the swimming 100m butterfly (57:17). All four male swimmers achieved the National Record in the 4x200m freestyle (8:08:83).

11-08-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR