The Role of our Youth in a Post-Brexit World

Building from the previous article that highlighted the youth’s contribution in all aspects of society, the GCYA would like to call on Gibraltar’s Youth to commemorate International Youth Day.

The youth’s role in society is pivotal, from providing new ideas, to encouraging growth and development by challenging existing practices. In such an unknown and ambiguous period of time, largely as a result of the Brexit vote, the youth’s role has been increased as it is from them where solutions can be found.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

12-08-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR