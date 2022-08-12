Claim your car or forever hold your peace!

SUB HEADING The La Linea authorities are about to dispose of a number vehicles, nine of which have Gibraltar number plates. A final warning has been issued for owners to claim their cars, failing which they will be treated as waste and destroyed.

This is a similar practice to that in force here in Gibraltar. Motor vehicles that are deemed to be abandoned or unsafe are towed away and removed from the roads. The Ministry for traffic and the company responsible must be praised for this process because the towing away of such vehicles frees up the valuable car parking spaces that they occupy on the public highway.



