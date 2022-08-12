This year’s Perseid meteor shower

The Perseid meteor shower is one of the most anticipated celestial events in the Northern Hemisphere. Though the "shooting stars" are already lighting up the skies in small numbers, the pace will accelerate around 11th-13th August, making them easy to view without a telescope from a dark site. At peak, (2am) hourly rate of the Perseids can reach 100 per hour although most observers under good skies will see closer to 50 per hour and half that from areas that are light polluted. To maximize your shower enjoyment, find as dark a site as possible.



