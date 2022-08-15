Third power cut of the month

By PANORAMA Reporter At around 11:30am on Friday morning, parts of the Rock suffered a power outage, mainly in the Upper Town area, alongside parts of Eastside and the South District.

Individuals were without power for just over one hour, until power was restored to the majority of Customers affected by the power outage.Since the beginning of July 2022 to Friday, August 12th 2022, there have been six power outages across Gibraltar, these being on July 4th, July 8th, July 20th, August 2nd, August 5th and most recently, August 12th.

