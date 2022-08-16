Commendations for officers who prevented suicide attempts

The first incident occurred during Christmas week of 2021, when officers were called to a property in Engineers’ Lane. On arrival, the officers were told that a UK national had assaulted one of his friends which was an act of aggression that seemed completely out of character. The other friends explained the man had already left the flat but they were very concerned about his mental state.PC Casey Azopardi-Francis stayed with the friends to gain additional information while Acting Sergeant James Quigley went outside to look for him.Within 10 minutes, Sgt Quigley had found the man who, by then, was in the darkness of roof terrace with his legs over the edge and they began a conversation.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

16-08-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR