Jellyfish spotted on Gibraltar’s beaches

by MEGAN STRINGER Yesterday saw reports of Mauve Stinger jellyfish, also known as Pelagia Noctiluca at Catalan Bay and Sandy Bay beaches in high densities all along the shoreline and sea.

MAUVE STINGERThe mauve stinger is a small jellyfish, but has long tentacles alongside “warty structures on its ‘bell’ full of stinging cells.”According to ‘The Wildlife Trusts’ website, the way to identify a Mauve Stinger jellyfish is that it usually looks blue or purple (mauve) colour with a “globe shaped umbrella covered in orangey brown warts.”It also has long, thin tentacles that hang down from around the bell, reaching a maximum of 3 metres.

