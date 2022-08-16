Spain targeting US military at border is unacceptable

This is beyond comprehension because Madrid, a NATO ally, should not behave in such an uncooperative manner with the armed forces of the United States. Surely a solution can be found.CONTRACTORThe news of the latest incident, which reportedly happened last week, broke over the weekend. This time it involved the aircraft crew of a US military contractor, named in Spanish media reports as Atlas, which provides air transport services to American forces based in Rota. Those same reports suggest that after landing in Rota and staying in Jerez, the crew of five decided to make their way to Gibraltar in a rented car. They were not allowed to exit Spain at the land border. The reason given is that they did not have an entry stamp on their passports and therefore could not leave Spanish territory.

16-08-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR