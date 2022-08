No1 Models organised a lovely team building event for the Miss Gibraltar 2022 contestants where the ladies had a day full of fun and team activities.

Brenda Guilliano gave the contestants an interesting and informative talk where they were able to work on their coping strategies and breathing techniques so they can better control their stress and emotions during their Miss Gibraltar journey.

