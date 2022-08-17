A government spokesperson said: “Tourism has been much better this summer and this year in general. Cruising has seen a quick recovery with 184 calls booked compared to 197 in 2019, before the pandemic, only 13 calls down.”“We have also seen a return of the day tripper from Spain. It is good to finally see Main Street much busier this summer.”“It would have been much better if it was not for the flight cancellations and strikes in Spain.”“Overnight stays in Gibraltar has also suffered due to this. Last year we saw an unprecedented summer with overnight visitors from UK and we were hoping for the same this year too.”

