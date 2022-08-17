Gibraltar comes off Russian tax list

Reports in Russia indicate that Gibraltar is not on the proposed new list of countries or territories that do not provide for tax information exchange with them.

The Federal Tax Service of the Russian Federation has apparently just prepared and published such a new list.DRAFT LISTThe new draft list, which reports say is expected to come into force on 1 January 2023, appears to replace a previous list which dates back to 2019. That list included 98 states and 18 territories. The new draft list includes 90 states and 17 territories.

