The history of GIBRALTAR’S BUILDINGS Housing in Gibraltar

Gibraltar’s housing buildings form an important part of our history. Most were constructed in the aftermath of the Second World War to meet the demand for housing after the Evacuation, and in this article, we will be examining the history of housing developments on the Rock.
PRE-WAR HOUSING
The years between the First and Second World Wars (1914-1918; 1939-1945) saw the commencement and completion of several housing projects.
In 1924, under the heading ‘Construction News’, an issue of ‘Commerce Reports’ reported on plans for housing projects which had been filed by Gibraltar’s City Council:
‘Gibraltar Plans to Improve Housing Situation.
