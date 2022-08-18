Tunnel Inferno Raises Questions on Rocky Infrastructure

In my view by MARK VIALES
Gibraltar’s water supply was crippled last month after a raging fire caused part of a Second World War tunnel to collapse onto a crucial connecting pipeline.
Emergency services scrambled to contain the inferno continuously fed by highly-flammable and toxic material piled within storage units located inside the tunnel above Little Bay. Llanitos were left without water for several weeks as improvised contingency plans were enacted and a supply from Spain was secured to refill depleted stocks. Needless to say, the catastrophe exposed a glaring weak spot in Gibraltar’s crumbling antiquated WWII tunnel infrastructure that has been wholeheartedly ignored by successive administrations.
IS SPAIN A SUITABLE BACKUP?
