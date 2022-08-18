Gibraltar online gaming grows despite Brexit

The growth in online gaming experienced in Ceuta after Gibraltar left the European Union has had little impact on Gibraltar itself, where the number of operators remains stable and employment levels in the sector continue to rise.

This follows press reports in Spain which have highlighted the way in which some firms have chosen to establish a presence in the enclave on the back of tax advantages granted by the Spanish state.CEUTA TAXSome 30 companies, which have created about 500 direct jobs, now have a presence in Ceuta. They are said to occupy some 6000m2 of office space.

18-08-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR