Students map out their future as A-Level results come in

by MEGAN STRINGER Local students received their A-Level results at the Gibraltar College, Bayside and Westside schools yesterday morning, achieving an overall pass rate of 95%.

This year is the first year that students have been able to sit actual exams after receiving Teacher Assessed Grades in their GCSE’s [2020] and AS Level’s [2021].On Thursday morning shortly after the results were handed out, PANORAMA visited all three educational institutions to speak with students and staff.

19-08-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR