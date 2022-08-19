The Government deeply regret the sad passing of former minister Marie Montegriffo

Marie served as a Member of the House of Assembly from 1984 until 2007. In that time she was a Minister from 1988 until 1996, serving as Minister for Medical Services and Health, also as Minister for Sport. She had the privilege of leading on the organisation of the first highly successful Island Games to be held in Gibraltar in 1995.
Marie served as an Opposition Member from 1984 until 1988, before becoming a Minister, and again from 1996 until 2007, after holding ministerial office.
She was also Mayor of Gibraltar from 1988 to 1995.
19-08-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR